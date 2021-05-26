Lanxess expects EUR 1 bn revenue

Chennai: Lanxess has increased its guidance for the full year 2021 following a good first quarter.

The specialty chemicals company expects EBITDA pre exceptionals of between EUR 950 million and EUR 1 billion.

Previously, the company had assumed earnings of between EUR 900 million and EUR 1 billion.

Group sales in the first quarter of EUR 1.693 billion were at the good level of the previous year (EUR 1.704 billion). Group income from continuing operations also remained stable at EUR 63 million.

“We are benefiting from a further increase in demand, particularly in the automotive sector. Operationally, we have thus left Corona behind us and are now very confident about the rest of the year,” said Matthias Zachert, chairman of the Board of Management of Lanxess AG.