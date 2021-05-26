Lunar eclipse: Super blood moon tonight

Chennai: The full moon today will be the year’s biggest ‘supermoon’ and feature the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years.

However, it will be visible in India for a short span from northeastern India, some parts of West Bengal, coastal parts of Odisha and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

People in India, South Asia, East Asia, Australia, and much of North America, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean and Antarctica will be able to see the eclipse on the day.

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin on the afternoon of May 26 at 3:15 pm IST and end at at 6:23 pm IST. The total phase will begin at 4:39 pm IST and end at 4:58 pm IST.

Since it is a supermoon, which is essentially a Full Moon at its closest point to Earth, we will be seeing a larger Full Moon than usual. However, since it is also a total lunar eclipse on the same day, we will be later seeing the Moon in its glowy red tone. So this is a Super Blood Moon.