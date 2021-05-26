Spain visa application centres resume operations

Chennai: BLS International, a global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, announced that it has resumed operations of its Spain Visa Application Centres (VACs) in Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region including Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

In Russia, BLS has been processing Indian visa applications since June 2016 while in March 2020, the company was also mandated to process Portugal visa applications in Russia with 22 centres across the region.

In the current scenario, BLS has taken all the necessary precautions to minimise physical interaction at the VACs and applicants can avail services such as Premium lounge, Mobile Biometric, Primetime Submission and Courier service as per their convenience.