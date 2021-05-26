SPIC plant to produce O2 free of cost

Chennai: SPIC has announced committing additional funds and resources for those affected by Covid-19 in Tuticorin district.

For the treatment of Covid-19 patients who need oxygen support, the company’s plant will start producing medical grade oxygen and supply 170 cylinders on a daily basis free of cost to hospitals in and around Thoothukudi district. The capital cost to set up the plant is Rs. 1.50 crore.

SPIC has donated 400 imported Oxygen Flow Meters for use in hospitals for treating Covid patients in the district.

Also, it has contributed Rs 1 crore to Chief Ministers Public Relief Fund, its group companies, Tamilnadu Petro and Manali Petro have contributed Rs 50 lakh each for this initiative.