Tamilnadu posts 33,764 Covid cases, 3,561 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 33,764 new cases, and the total number of infections has touched 19,45,260.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 3,561 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 4,91,197.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 1,302 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 909 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 1,181 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 649 and 4,268 new cases, respectively. 475 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 21,815.

On the positive side, 29,717 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 16,13,221.