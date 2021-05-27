Alia backs series educating people about Covid vaccine

Actress Alia Bhatt is backing a five-part series that aims to educate people about the necessity of Covid vaccination and addresses rumours and myths surrounding the vaccine.

The series starts from Thursday and is backed by Alia’s newly-launched production house Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, Alia shared a video where she said: In the fight against Covid-19, science is our greatest ally. Science gave us vaccines and vaccines give us hope. Thanks to vaccines we now have a way of ending this pandemic and rebuilding our lives. But even though the vaccine is here and waiting, some of us are still hesitant.

A great deal of this hesitancy is linked to misinformation, myths and rumours that are exchanged on social media and other messaging platforms. Yes getting the Covid-19 vaccine is a personal choice… (but) together we can learn about the vaccine from reliable sources and make the most informed decision about getting vaccinated, she added.