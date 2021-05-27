Asus launches ‘world’s first’ convertible laptop

Chennai: Asus has announced the availability of a new lineup featuring the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series mobile processors in India.

The new range of laptops include ROG Flow X13, which comes with a detachable eGPU (XG Mobile) support, ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE, ROG Zephyrus G15 and ROG Zephyrus G14.

According to the company, ROG Flow X13 is the world’s first convertible gaming laptop.

Arnold Su, business head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India, stated, “Our new ROG lineup is built on the philosophy to create an impact through innovations that envelop versatility in a compact design.”