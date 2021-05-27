Covid-19: India records 2,11,298 new cases and 3,847 deaths

New Delhi: With 2,11,298 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 2,73,69,093 today.

According to Union Health Ministry data updated this morning, the country’s Covid-19 death toll rose to 3,15,235 with 3,847 fresh fatalities.

Also, 21,57,857 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday, taking the total number of such exams done so far in the country to 33,69,69,353.

The count of active cases has further reduced to 24,19,907 and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,46,33,951.

India’s Covid-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August last year, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September, 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and one crore on 19 December. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on 4 May.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.