Ignorant bigots in power destroying Lakshadweep: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress’s Rahul Gandhi has expressed solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep, who have been protesting for days against the administrator appointed by the Centre over the restrictions he has imposed.

“Lakshadweep is India’s jewel in the ocean. The ignorant bigots in power are destroying it. I stand with the people of Lakshadweep,” Rahul tweeted.

The Congress has accused administrator Praful K Patel of ‘destroying the peace and culture’ of the islands, and ‘harassing’ the people with his arbitrary restrictions.

The massive outcry against the draft regulations for Lakshadweep – which proposes a ban on beef, disqualification of panchayat poll aspirants with more than two children, among others – has grown louder as several Congress leaders joined the bandwagon.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the “BJP government and its administration have no business to destroy its heritage, to harass the people of Lakshadweep or to impose arbitrary restrictions and rules on them.”