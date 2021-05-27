Indian kids to get Covid vaccines soon?

New Delhi: Pfizer has told the Indian government that its Covid-19 vaccine can be administered to everyone aged 12 and above, and can also be stored at 2-8 degree temperature for a month.

The Pfizer vaccine which was created in collaboration with German biotechnology firm BioNTech is the only vaccine currently being administered to children in some countries.

US health regulator rolled out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between the ages of 12-15 on 14 May, Canada had approved their shot for children on 5 May. The European Medicines Agency is also evaluating its use in children.

Pfizer has also told the government its Covid vaccine shows high effectiveness against the India-dominant variant of the virus experts believe is behind the devastating second wave of infections and deaths in the country.

