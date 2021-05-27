Mehul Choksi to be handed over to India: Antiguan PM

New Delhi: Bank scam-accused Mehul Choksi, apprehended in Dominica, is likely to be repatriated straight to India as Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne told news agency ANI that Antigua will not accept him back.

Browne said he has requested PM Skerrit and law enforcement in Dominica to not return Choksi to Antigua where he has legal and constitutional protection as a citizen, the news agency reported.

After news of Choksi’s arrest in Dominica came, Browne said that he has given ‘clear instructions’ to the Dominican authorities to repatriate Choksi to India.

“We asked them not to repatriate him to Antigua. He needs to return to India where he can face the criminal charges levelled against him,” Antigua News Room, a media outlet, quoted Browne’s interaction with journalists in Antigua and Barbuda.

Choksi, who had recently fled from Antigua and Barbuda, was captured after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued against him.

A Yellow Notice is issued by the Interpol to track missing persons. Choksi is wanted in a Rs 13,500-crore loan fraud in the Punjab National Bank.