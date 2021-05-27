Prabhas to act in MI 7?

There were rumours thatfame Prabhas is all set to act in. However the makers of the series have denied it.

Prabhas’s next is Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Manoj Paramahamsa of Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya fame is cranking the camera and Justin Prabhakaran is composing the music.

Prabhas also has Salaar. Produced by Hombale Films, the producers of KGF, Prashant Neel, the director of KGF is directing this action thriller.

He also has Adipurush, a sci-film film Deepika Padukone and Mahanati director Nag Ashwin in the pipeline.