Sexual harassment in schools: Stalin talks tough

Chennai: Effective immediately, all online classes that are being conducted in schools across Tamilnadu, will have to be recorded, ordered Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The CM has taken a tough stand against the allegations of sexual harassment that are being made by students in various schools across the city.

Chairing a high-level meeting to address the concerns raised by the arrest of a teacher belonging to PSBB Senior Secondary School for sexual harassment, the CM has said that the allegations that are coming out on social media are distressing.

An official release said the recorded footage of online classes should be reviewed periodically by the school management and two representatives of the parent-teacher association.

Stalin also issued directions for constituting a committee which would establish a Standard Operating Procedure to avoid cases of sexual harassment in schools and other educational institutions. The Commissioner of School Education, the Director of Collegiate Education, experts, psychologists, educationists and police officers specialising in cybercrime and crimes against women and children would be a part of the panel. ‘It would submit a report within a week,’ the release said.