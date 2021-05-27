Tamilnadu posts 33,361 Covid cases, 2,779 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 33,361 new cases, and the total number of infections has touched 19,78,621.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 2,779 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 4,93,881.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 1,392 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 751 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 1,221 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 613 and 4,734 new cases, respectively. 474 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 22,289.

On the positive side, 30,063 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 16,43,284.