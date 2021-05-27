Tangedco extends last date for bill payment, warns officials

Chennai: Tangedco (Tamilnadu Generation and Distribution Corporation) has extended the deadline for payment of domestic consumers’ May electricity bill till 15 June in view of the lockdown.

Consumers will not be required to pay any belated payment charges, and Tangedco staff have been instructed to not disconnect services till that period.

For HT (high tension) supply consumers who have not paid April 2021 bills, extension is allowed with charges for belated payment.

The due date for micro small and medium enterprises in the state to settle their dues has also been extended to 15 June.

Meanwhile, Tangedco has taken a serious view of complaints among the electricity consumers is that local officials are not responding properly to power cut in their areas.

It has directed the local officials in the rank of Assistant Engineers (AEs) and Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) to not only attend to calls, irrespective of their timing, but also be courteous to the public.