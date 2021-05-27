TCL ties up with Flipkart

Chennai: TCL has announced the launch of its range of smart TVs and other products in India in collaboration with Flipkart.

These models are also present on other e-commerce platforms. “This launch signifies the growing importance of the smart devices market in India for TCL after having launched its successful sub-brand iFFALCON on Flipkart three years ago,” the company said.

It added: “This comes as a huge step in expanding the front running brand’s e-commerce presence across India, enabling consumers across the country to buy TCL products on Flipkart.”