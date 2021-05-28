Actress files sexual abuse complaint against ex-Minister

Chennai: A complaint has been filed by actress Shanthini of Nadodigal fame against former AIADMK Minister Manikandan alleging that they had been live-in relationship for five years and now he is threatening her of dire consequences after physically abusing her.

In her complaint, the actress alleged that the former Minister was in a relationship with her and they spent a lot of time together.

She alleged in her complaint that now the ex-Minister is threatening to release her personal pictures on internet. She also said that Manikandan is threatening her of dire consequences. On many occasions, he even assaulted me, said Shanthini in her complaint.

She wanted strict legal action against the former Minister.