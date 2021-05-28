As Kovai tops Covid list, Stalin to visit Coimbatore again

Chennai: With western districts, especially Coimbatore, becoming a cause of concern with rising numbers of Covid cases, Chief Minister M K Stalin will visit the industrial city Sunday to personally monitor measures being taken to control the spread.

This will be the second visit of Stalin to Coimbatore in less than a week. Only some days ago, he visited the city and held discussions with officials there.

Health Minister M Subramanian and Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan today rushed to Coimbatore to take stock of the situation.

“Based on the instructions of the Chief Minister, Health Secretary and myself are going to Coimbatore. Measures to control Covid spread will be intensified,” said Subramanian at an event in Saidapet this morning.

For the second consecutive day, Coimbatore reported more number of fresh Covid-19 cases than Chennai.

The western district logged 4,734 cases while Chennai recorded 2,779 cases. Tiruppur’s daily count rose to 2,074. Erode reported 1,699 cases, followed by Tiruchi with 1,617. There were 1,392 cases in Chengalpattu, 1,395 in Madurai, 1,221 in Tiruvallur and 1,016 in Virudhunagar.