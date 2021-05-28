Covid cases: 6 districts add to TN’s worries

Chennai: Coimbatore, Tirupur, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem and Erode are the districts where Covid spread is currently not under control to the required extent.

Taking a serious note of this, Chief Minister M K Stalin has asked the Collectors of the above districts to take initiatives to tackle the virus spread.

“Containing the second wave of Covid-19 in Tamilnadu hinged on success in initiatives to tackle the virus spread in six districts including Coimbatore that has relatively more cases,” he said.

Directing them to take swift action in their respective regions, Stalin, chairing a virtual meet, said the virus spread has been contained to an extent in the state and in Chennai and its nearby districts due to measures including a lockdown from 10 May.

“Keep in mind the success of the activities we undertake in these six districts is essential to contain the impact of the second wave of Covid in Tamilnadu,” Stalin told the Collectors.