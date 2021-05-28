Covid: KSPP sets aside 30% revenue for scholarships

Chennai: Amidst the perils of the second wave of Covid-19, in a bid to support aspiring public policy talent in the country, Kautilya School of Public policy has set aside about 30 percent of its cohort revenue as scholarships for its first incoming batch which commences in July 2021.

“In a bid to churn the best policy leaders of tomorrow, Kautilya has created a platform where policy education can be availed by students in the form of need-based scholarships. About 50 per cent of the incoming students will receive scholarships in the brackets of 25 percent, 50 percent, and 100 percent waiver of the total tuition fee for their post-graduate program in Public Policy,” it said in a statement.