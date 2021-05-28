Full lockdown extended by a week in TN 

Chief Minister M K Stalin said the present week-long full lockdown, which will come to an end on 31 May, has been further extended by a week till 6 am hrs of 7 June, according to an official release.

He said the lockdown has been extended after district-wise review of the COVID situation to save the priceless lives of the people and to prevent further spread of the pandemic.

However, with a view to meeting the essential needs of the public, the present system of selling vegetables and fruits through vehicles will continue.

The release also said local grocery stores were allowed to sell provisions in their respective areas through vehicles or push carts with the permission of the local bodies and through online from morning 7 am to 6 pm.

Stalin said, in a bid to ease the burden of the public, a package containing 13 grocery items will be distributed to all the rice card holders from June onwards through the PDS shops across the state.

Orders have been issued to the Cooperative and Consumer Protection department in this regard, he added.

Stalin also said the lockdown has been implemented in public interest to control the spread of the virus and the people were advised not to unnecessarily venture out of their houses and avoid crowding.

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government on Friday announced that the full and complete lockdown has been extended further by a week sans relaxations till 6 am of 7 June.