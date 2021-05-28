Innovative approaches to reduce smoking rates get public support

Chennai: A new international survey commissioned by Philip Morris International and conducted by independent research firm Povaddo reveals a public appetite for a better approach to reducing the societal harm caused by cigarettes.

Seven in ten respondents (71 percent) believe that encouraging those adults who would otherwise continue to smoke to switch to smoke-free alternatives instead can complement other efforts to reduce harm.

The survey found that 73 percent of adults agree that governments should consider the role alternative products can play in making their country smoke-free. 77 percent agree that adult smokers should have access to and accurate information about smoke-free alternatives that have been scientifically substantiated to be a better choice than continued smoking.

Sixty seven per cent of respondents say that if it is possible to end cigarette sales in their country within 10 to 15 years (through smokers quitting tobacco or switching to better, science-based alternatives), their government should dedicate time and resources to making that a reality.