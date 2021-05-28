Modi visits cyclone-hit Odisha and West Bengal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited the areas affected by Cyclone Yaas in Odisha and West Bengal on Friday to assess the damage to life and material due to the natural disaster.

He held a review meeting with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar to discuss the impact of Cyclone Yaas. He was also slated to meet with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

On Thursday, the PM held a high level meeting to go over the situation in both Odisha and West Bengal following the cyclone.

Even as power services have been restored in most affected areas, according to officials present in the meeting, damage due to inundation need to be assessed and fixed.