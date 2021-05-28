Neither Modi nor Centre understood Covid: Rahul

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said that India will be hit by multiple Covid waves if the government failed to get its vaccine strategy right.

“Lockdown helps in fighting coronavirus. But lockdown, social distancing, wearing masks are temporary strategies to fight the Covid-19. Getting people fully vaccinated is the only way to eradicate coronavirus from the country,” Rahul Gandhi said in a virtual press conference.

Rahul sharpened his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central

government over the prevailing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India by saying that neither Modi nor the government has been able to understand the viral disease.

“I, along with several other people warned the Centre over the Covid-19 pandemic multiple times. The Centre made fun of us. The Prime Minister declared victory against Covid-19. The problem here is neither the Prime Minister nor the Centre have understood the viral disease till now.”

Rahul added that Covid-19 is not just a disease but is an evolving disease which will become fatal if more time and space is given to it.

“The Prime Minister is an event manager. We don’t need events. We need strategies,” he commented.

Rahul added: “You have left the door open and have still not shut the door. You have vaccinated only three per cent of the population, leaving the rest open. US has vaccinated half its population. Brazil has vaccinated 8 to 9 per cent. They are not the vaccine capital, we are. We make vaccines.”