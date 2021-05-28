No deaths in TN due to oxygen shortage: Minister

Chennai: Tamilnadu Health Minister M Subramanian has denied allegation by former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami about disruption to oxygen supply to Covid-19 patients in treatment.

Speaking to the media, Subramanian said there were no deaths in Tamilnadu due to oxygen shortage.

“Till the new government took charge (on May 7), Palaniswami was heading the caretaker government. The daily medical oxygen stock till then was only 250 MT. With increasing viral infection the demand rose up to 575 MT. However, we managed with the available stock and there were no deaths due to oxygen shortage,” he said.

He also said Tamilnadu had increased oxygen stock to 650 MT in the last 20 days through various measures. On Tuesday, Subramanian denied allegations that Covid-19 deaths were underreported in the state.

“There is no necessity to cover up and we won’t cover up. The government strongly believes that real data on deaths and infection should be divulged so that people will have the fear and awareness to be careful,” the Minister said while interacting with reporters at Tuticorin airport.