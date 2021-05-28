Reveal actual number of deaths: EPS to govt

Chennai: AIADMK join coordinator and Leader of Opposition in Tamilnadu Assembly Edappadi K Palaniswami today said that the government should reveal the actual number of deaths due to corona instead of showing reduced numbers. Palaniswami inspected the Salem government hospital today.

Speaking to mediapersons after this, Palaniswami said that the government should increase the number of fever camps in the State.

“Chief Minister M K Stalin has blamed the previous government for not taking necessary measures to control Covid-19. This is not true. Infact when Stalin was leader of opposition he spoke in such a way that people were scared to get vaccinated,” Palaniswami added.