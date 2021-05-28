Support to kin of coronavirus victims

Chennai: Ecom Express, a technology enabled end-to-end logistics solutions provider to the e-commerce industry, has announced its Ecom Cares program under which an array of financial and non-financial assistance schemes have been rolled out for the family of employees in case of their untimely demise, owing to Covid or any other reason.

Announcing the program, T A Krishnan, co-founder and CEO, Ecom Express, said, “As a people-centric organisation, our endeavour has been to provide constant support to all our employees and their families through various measures and initiatives in these challenging times. Losing a family member is a great setback and no family is immune to the impact of such an event. Ecom Cares is our commitment to the affected families that in case of an unfortunate event of the demise of an employee, we will do our best to help them get back on their feet.”