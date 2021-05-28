Top IAS officers transferred in TN

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government has posted Shiv Das Meena as Additional Chief Secretary to municipal administration and water supply department. Meena was earlier Chairman of the Central Pollution Control Board.

He has replaced Harmander Singh, who has been named the Commissioner of Sugar. He will also act as Chairman and Managing Director of Tamilnadu Sugar Corporation Limited.

Dheeraj Kumar, who was recently appointed the Secretary of the Higher Education Department has been transferred and posted as Secretary of the Highways Department.

D Karthikeyan, who was posted as Secretary of the Highways Department has been transferred and named the Secretary of the Higher Education Department.

T S Jawahar has become Additional Chief Secretary to animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries department.