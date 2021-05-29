Actor-producer Venkat Subha dies

Chennai: Tamil actor, writer and producer Venkat Subha succumbed to Covid-19 in the wee hours of today.

The 60-year-old was undergoing treatment for the same at a private hospital in the city for the past 10 days.

Nearly 10 days ago, Venkat Subha tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He was admitted to the hospital for treatment. Reportedly, his health condition worsened after which he was shifted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). However, on 29 May at 12.48 am he breathed his last.

Venkat Subha had worked in films ‘Mozhi, Azhagiya Theeye,Kanda Naal Mudhal, Singam 3, Gorilla, Kadugu, Masala Padam, Seethakaathi, Oru Panna Kadhai’ among others. He had also acted in several Tamil serials. He was also a YouTube film reviewer.