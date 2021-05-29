Covid cases coming down in TN, says Stalin

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin today said that there has been a slight decrease in the number of coronavirus cases in the State due to the curfew which was implemented last week.

In a statement here, Stalin said, “In order to ensure that the number of cases are reduced more, the curfew has been extended for another week.”

“The chain of infection cannot be stopped without the full cooperation of the public. To ensure that people are not affected due to the lockdown, a package of 13 groceries will be provided to ration card holders. In addition, arrangements have been made to sell groceries, vegetables and fruits to home, and the government is working diligently to make sure that people do not come out unnecessarily,” the statement said.

Stalin further said the number of infections is declining in most parts of Tamilnadu, including Chennai.

“Medical expert team is making special arrangements to keep the fresh cases under control. Keeping in view the increasing number of corona cases in Coimbatore and surrounding districts, I am going on a direct trip to Coimbatore on 30 May to review the situation and hold meeting with experts to bring the disease under control,” he said.

Stalin requested party cadres not to welcome or meet him during his visit. “No one other than the Ministers appointed to oversee the work for Covid-19 control should come during my visit. I urge you to avoid reception arrangements altogether. Instead of expressing you love for me through welcome banners, you can feed the people through the ‘Ondrinaivom Va’ initiative. No one should be left without food during the lockdown,” he added.

Stalin further said in the last one week, the DMK cadres have been feeding the people across the State.

“As the curfew has been extended for another week. I expect the good work to be carried out for the next week as well. Especially in districts including Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruppur, to create a situation where no one in Tamilnadu is starving,” he said.