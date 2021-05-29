Kids who lost their parents to corona to get Rs 5 lakh: TN CM

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today announced that Rs five lakh will be deposited in the name of children who have lost their parents due to Covid.

A statement in this regard said that the Rs five lakh along with the interest will be given to the child once s/he completed 18 years of age.

Stalin mentioned that a task force has been already formed to take care of the children who lost their parents to the virus.

State government will take care of the education and hostel fees of the students, the statement said.

It further said that Rs 3,000 per month will be given to the orphanages or relatives who take care of these children. A committee will be formed to ensure that the children are benefitted by these schemes.