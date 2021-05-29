Naragasooran and Kadaisi Vivasayi to release on Sony LIV

The film was supposed to be Karthick’s sophomore venture after his blockbuster Dhuruvangal Pathinaru but due to financial constraints of the producers and investors, the film didn’t hit the screens.

Now, Sony LIV has procured the direct digital premiere rights of the film. Touted to be a mystery thriller, Naragasooran boasts an ensemble of actors including Arvind Swamy, Sundeep Kishan, Shriya Saran, Indrajith, and Aathmika.

Meanwhile, director Manikandan’s Kadaisi Vivasayi to release on Sony LIV. Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu are playing pivotal characters in the film.