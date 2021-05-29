Netflix anthology series Ray to premiere on June 25

Netflix’s anthology series ‘Ray’, based on legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s four stories, will debut on June 25, the streamer said on Thursday.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji, and Vasan Bala, the show will present four tales of love, lust, betrayal, and truth, tied together by the visionary writings of Ray.

It will feature an ensemble cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, among others Each story in Ray explores vulnerabilities and multiple shades of each character.

Bajpayee and Rao star in the first episode, titled Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa and directed by Abhishek Chaubey.

Mukherji has tackled the second and third episodes, penned by writer Siraj Ahmed.

The second episode, titled Forget Me Not, will feature Fazal, Basu Prasad and Bose, while the third episode, called Bahrupiya, will star Menon, Bag and Bhattacharya.

Vasan Bala has directed Spotlight, the fourth episode, starring Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Madan, Sanyal and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Sayantan Mukherjee serves as the showrunner on the series, which is produced by Viacom 18’s Tipping Point.

The year 2021 marks the birth centenary of Satyajit Ray, who was known worldwide for making classic movies like The Apu Trilogy, Charulata, Agantuk and Nayak.