Review: Malaysia to Amnesia

Malaysia to Amnesia is the latest Tamil film to directly release on OTT platform Zee 5.

Filmmaker Radhamohan known for churning out with light-hearted films with subtle layers of emotions has opted to go for a full-fled comedy caper with very little characters.

The comical one-liners with wonderful performance by MS Bashar, Karunakaran, Vaibhav, Vani Bhojan and Mayilsamy is a passable fare that aims to provide some laughter when everyone is restricted at home due to lockdown this pandemic time.

Radhamohan keeps it simple. He doesn’t take any convoluted path and no complex sub-plots that deviates from the main story. It is a collage of fun-filled events that aims to make you laugh not looking for logic.

It is more of a Crazy Mohanisque work with every character throwing one-liners that works out well sans double entendre.

Arun (Vaibhav) runs an apparel business. He is married to Suja (Vani) and they have a daughter. Arun is in an extramarital affair with Riya, and he takes out time every now and then to meet her. One time, Arun tells his family that he’s off to Malaysia on a business trip for four days and goes to Bangalore to meet Riya. But his plan doesn’t go as planned and he gets stuck in an uncomfortable situation. To come out of the situation he takes the help of his friend (Karunakaran,). But the real hurdle to all their plans is Vani’s uncle (MS Baskar).

Bashar is the pivot in the movie. He has proved yet again that he can excel in any character and he appears all through.

Karunakaran, and Vaibhav more in the shades of Machi and Cheenu in Crazy Mohan does a decent show. Vani Bhojan as adorable housewife pulls it off. Riya Suman and Aachu too form part of the cast.

Malaysia to Amnesia with music by Prenji Amaran,is a time-pass entertainer that aims to make you laugh loud.