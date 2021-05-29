Tamilnadu posts 30,016 Covid cases, 2,705 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 30,016 new cases, and the total number of infections has touched 20,39,716.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 2,705 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 4,99,298.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 1,314 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 711 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 1,072 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 590 and 3,692 new cases, respectively. 486 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 23,261.

On the positive side, 31,759 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 17,06,298.