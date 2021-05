Venkat Prabhu joins hands with Rockfort Entertainment

Director Venkat Prabhu, who has directed many blockbuster films including Chennai 28 and Mankatha, has joined hands with producer T Muruganantham’s Rockfort Entertainment for his next film.

After his current directorial movie Silambarasan TR Starring Maanaadu, Venkat Prabhu will direct a film that is to be produced by producer T.Muruganantham on behalf of Rockfort Entertainment. This untitled movie will be his 10th Directorial Movie.