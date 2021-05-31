Stalin holds meet on Covid relief 2.0

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today held a review meeting with Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan and senior officials about the distribution of second instalment of corona special assistance to ration card holders.

The second instalment of Rs 2,000 is expected to be distributed from 3 June on former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary.

Apart from Rs 2,000 a kit containing 13 essentials including 500 grams each of sugar, and urad dal, 1 kg each of wheat, salt, and semolina, 250 grams each of tamarind and Bengal gram dal, 200 grams of tea powder, 100 grams each of jeera, turmeric powder, chilli powder and mustard seed, a bathing soap of 125 grams and a 250 grams detergent bar will be given to the ration card holders.

The distribution of the first instalment of Rs 2,000 corona financial assistance commenced in Tamilnadu 15 May. The scheme will benefit 2.07 crore rice cardholders in the State involving an outlay of Rs 4,153.39 crore.