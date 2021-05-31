Tamilnadu posts 27,936 Covid cases, 2,596 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 27,936 new cases, and the total number of infections has touched 20,96,516.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 2,596 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,04,502.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 1,138 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 596 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 865 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 683 and 3,488 new cases, respectively. 478 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 24,232.

On the positive side, 31,223 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 17,70,503.