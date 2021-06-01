Lockdown will end soon, says Stalin

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today said that within a short period the State government has ensured that there is no scarcity of beds and oxygen supply.

Stalin released a video on social media today and said that the lockdown will come to an end soon.

“We had to face the second wave of coronavirus as the first wave was not controlled properly. The second wave has posed a challenge to the State’s economy and health infrastructure,” he said.

He also that the public should be careful enough to ensure that they do not spread the virus to others.

“We can control the spread of the virus if people break the chain. Fresh cases have been reduced in several places including Chennai due to the lockdown. However, cases are on the rise in Coimbatore and nearby districts,” he added.

Stalin further said that the government has taken several measures to ensure that the people do not suffer during the lockdown.

“We have made arrangements to ensure that essential items including vegetables and groceries reach their door steps. Ration shops have been opened. Apart from this a kit containing 13 items will be distributed to ration card holders,” he added.

Meanwhile, the State government has released a new set of protocol for treating corona infected patients

The government has said that the patients should be divided into three categories. “If a patient is tested positive and has an oxygen level of more than 94 they do not have to be hospitalised and can be monitored under home quarantine. If the oxygen level is between 90 and 94 they can be treated at the PHCs and Covid care centres. If oxygen levels are less than 90 they should be immediately admitted to a hospital,” the new protocol said.

Convoy gives way to ambulance

The Greater Chennai Corporation has released a video in which Chief Minister M K Stalin’s convoy can be seen giving way for a speeding ambulance with patient. This video is being shared on social media.