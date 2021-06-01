Shriya Saran moving back to India?

Shriya Saran, one of the most popular actresses across film industries down South, tied the knot with Andrei Koscheev in 2018. Shriya Saran, one of the most popular actresses across film industries down South, tied the knot with Andrei Koscheev in 2018.

The couple moved to Barcelona and spent the past few years in Barcelona amid lockdown due to the novel coronavirus.

On Sunday, Shriya took to her Instagram stories to inform her fans that she is moving to India with her husband.

In the video shared by the RRR actress on Instagram stories, Shriya can be seen taking a selfie of her apartment filled with boxes where her husband Andrei Koscheev and friends can be seen packing several objects. She captioned it, Moving back to India.

Missing the homies. Namaste. Bye Bye (sic).