Thiagarajan Kumararaja plans a period film

Thiagarajan Kumararaja has only made two films in Tamil cinema but he enjoys a huge fan following.

His debut film Aaranya Kaandam won him the National Award. His next film Super Deluxe had a long list of actors including Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha, Fahadh Faasil, Ramya Krishnan, and Mysskin.

Super Deluxe also won national wide recognition for Thiagarajan Kumararaja. Sources say that Thiagarajan Kumararaja is currently working on a period film. The script work is currently under progress and he is yet to finalize the cast and crew, says a source in the know