TN declares all pass for classes 1 to 8

Chennai: Tamilnadu government today announced that all students of classes 1 to 8 will be promoted to their next higher classes without the conduction of final exams this year.

This will be applicable to all government, aided, self-financed schools in the State owing to the rise in the number of Coronavirus cases across the country.

A circular in this regard was released by the Tamilnadu State Education Department. The circular said that no student should be detained or sent out of the school.

Officials from the Education Department have been instructed to direct the schools to make an entry of all student names in the pass register.

The circular added that the officials will give further instructions to the schools. The department has also said that the information about reopening of the schools and distribution of free textbooks will be announced later.

Meanwhile, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi today had a discussion with Chief Minister M K Stalin about the conducting board exams for Plus Two students. Officials from the Education Department were also present during the meeting.

Following the meeting, the Minister said that a decision on conducting Plus Two exams will be taken based on the CBSE exams.

Announcement regarding the CBSE exams are expected to be made in two days, he said.

He also said that the committee which is constituted to enquire about collection of more fees in schools will also deal with the other complaints in the educational institutions.

It may be noted that Tamilnadu government has already announced that students in classes 9, 10 and 11 will be promoted without conducting any public exams. The Board exams for class 12 were postponed and students are awaiting the revised exam schedule.

Tamilnadu had ordered closure of schools since last year due to the pandemic. They were only reopened for Classes 10 and 12 in January this year and were again closed due to the increase in the number of cases.

All the lessons and academic activities in Tamilnadu schools are being conducted online.