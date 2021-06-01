Union Minister hospitalised due to post-Covid complications

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) due to post-Covid complication.

He was taken to the hospital around 11.30 am and is admitted in a private ward. Pokhriyal had contracted the coronavirus in April.

According to reports, Pokhriyal is receiving treatment from Dr Neeraj Nischal, an associate professor in the Department of Medicine at AIIMS.

“This is to inform you all that I have tested Covid positive today. I am taking medication & treatment as per the advice of my doctors. Request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, and get themselves tested,” Nishank had tweeted in April. He later resumed work after making a full recovery