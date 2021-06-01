Vasanth Ravi’s noble gesture

Actor Vasanth Ravi launched an App named Mayan — Innate Healers that will help people to cope with stress, anxiety, depression, and relationship issues among many others.
Even as the lockdown began, I realised that this is the need of the hour. People usually do not open up on battling depression and sadness with their parents or loved ones. However, when a solution is available in their phone, they know that their private life is intact, he says.
The app is now available on Play Store and will roll out for iOS in few weeks, he adds.