Vasanth Ravi’s noble gesture

Actor Vasanth Ravi launched an App named Mayan — Innate Healers that will help people to cope with stress, anxiety, depression, and relationship issues among many others.

Even as the lockdown began, I realised that this is the need of the hour. People usually do not open up on battling depression and sadness with their parents or loved ones. However, when a solution is available in their phone, they know that their private life is intact, he says.