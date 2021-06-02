Crucial and latest Covid-19 figures of Tamilnadu

Chennai: Tamilnadu reported 26,513 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday. After logging 490 deaths, the state had 2.96 lakh people under treatment for the viral infection.

The cumulative case tally touched 21.2 lakh as the toll reached 24,722. Of the new cases, Coimbatore saw 3,332 fresh infections and 32 deaths while Chennai accounted for 2,467 cases and 58 deaths.

There were 1,653 positive cases in Erode and 1,338 cases in Tiruppur as well. Also, 1,673 persons were discharged from hospitals taking the overall recovery tally to 18,02,176.

“Positivity rate is high in the west. Bed occupancy remains high. Availability of oxygen or ICU beds in western and central districts takes a long time,” reports said, quoting officials.