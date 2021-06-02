Dabur India expands healthcare portfolio

Chennai: Dabur India Ltd has announced the expansion of its healthcare portfolio with the launch of Dabur Anu Tailam, an Ayurvedic nasal drop.

Announcing the launch, Dr Durga Prasad, marketing head-ethicals, Dabur India Ltd said: “Anu Tailam is explained in the context of daily health routine in the oldest Ayurvedic texts like Charaka Samhita, Sushruta Samhita and Ashtanga Hridaya. As per Ayurvedic scriptures, Anu Tailam possesses nourishing properties and is beneficial for health of body parts above the level of neck. The launch of Dabur Anu Tailam Nasal Drop is a step forward in our mission to introduce time-tested Ayurvedic therapies in modern, ready-to-use formats.”