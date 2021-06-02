Give TN enough vaccines: Stalin urges Centre

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today urged the Union government to provide Covid-19 vaccines to Tamilnadu on par with other States.

In a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, a copy of which was released to the media here, Stalin said he would like to request the Minister to ensure that Tamilnadu “is allocated vaccines at levels comparable to comparable States.”

He added: “Also, given the fact that we have almost exhausted the vaccines supplied to us and the vaccination programme has come to a grinding halt, I request you to prioritise Tamilnadu and frontload the June month’s supplies from the first week itself.”

“This would help us recommence our vaccination drive and sustain the momentum generated by us in the last fortnight. I request your personal attention and immediate intervention on the above issues,” the Chief Minister told the Union Minister.