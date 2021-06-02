Gold seized, 1 arrested at Anna International airport

Chennai: Customs officials today seized 140 gm gold valued at Rs 7.14 lakh and arrested a passenger, who arrived from Doha in Qatar at the Anna International airport here today.

Sources said the passenger, Sathish (28), during routine checks by the customs officials, started walking through the green channel after stating that he has nothing to disclose.

However, the Customs officials grew suspicious and picked up the passenger, who was waiting at the e-Pass counter outside, brought him inside the airport and checked his baggages.

As the searches did not yield anything, the officials subjected him to thorough body check and found three gold bars concealed in his shoe socks.

The gold bars weighed 140 gms and was valued at Rs 7.14 lakh. Customs officials seized the gold bars and arrested him. Further interrogation is under progress.