Jubilant, Capgemini to vaccinate employees

Chennai: Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL) has begun a country-wide vaccination drive covering over 30,000 employees and their families under its Covid care initiative.

The company has partnered with renowned hospitals like Fortis Healthcare, Apollo and others across India for thisprogram. So far, 7040 employees and their dependents have been vaccinated, it said.

Meanwhile, Capgemini has rolled out vaccination drive for its 125,000 employees and dependents in association with health and security partner International SOS across India. Under the Capgemini L.I.F.E (Leading Inoculations for Employees and Families) program, the company is tying up with several hospitals and NGOs across India.