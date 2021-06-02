Lockdown restrictions likely to be eased in TN

Chennai: From next week, Covid-19 lockdown restrictions are most likely to be eased in Tamilnadu, say sources.

They point out to the reduction in the cases of Covid-19 in the State and a statement by Chief Minister M K Stalin that the lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 could not be extended endlessly and people’s cooperation was needed to put a full stop to it soon.

“While a few relaxations would be announced next week, the lockdown would be eased gradually based on the Covid cases,” sources added.

Stalin on Tuesday said that within a short period the State government has ensured that there is no scarcity of beds and oxygen supply.

Stalin released a video on social media today and said that the lockdown will come to an end soon.

“We had to face the second wave of coronavirus as the first wave was not controlled properly. The second wave has posed a challenge to the State’s economy and health infrastructure,” he said.

He also that the public should be careful enough to ensure that they do not spread the virus to others.

“We can control the spread of the virus if people break the chain. Fresh cases have been reduced in several places including Chennai due to the lockdown. However, cases are on the rise in Coimbatore and nearby districts,” he added.

Stalin further said that the government has taken several measures to ensure that the people do not suffer during the lockdown.